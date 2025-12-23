In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.

67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3