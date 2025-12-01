In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).

68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2