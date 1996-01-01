Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2 / (𝓍√4𝓍² ―1) d𝓍 , 𝓍 > ½
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫√₂/₅^²/⁵ d𝓍/𝓍√(25𝓍² ―1)
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫[1/2 to (√2 + 3)/(2√2)] dx / (8x² - 8x + 11)
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₂/₍₅√₃₎^²/⁵ d𝓍/ x√(25𝓍²― 1)