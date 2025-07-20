Find the indefinite integral.
76. Apparent discrepancy
Three different computer algebra systems give the following results:
∫ (dx / (x√(x⁴ − 1))) = ½ cos⁻¹(√(x⁻⁴)) = ½ cos⁻¹(x⁻²) = ½ tan⁻¹(√(x⁴ − 1)).
Explain how all three can be correct.
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
(c) ∫₃√₂^⁶ d𝓍/(𝓍² ―9)
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2 / (𝓍√4𝓍² ―1) d𝓍 , 𝓍 > ½
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₂/₍₅√₃₎^²/⁵ d𝓍/ x√(25𝓍²― 1)