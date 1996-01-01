11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2
{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation
dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,
where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.
42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
y'(t) = t²/(y² + 1); y(−1) = 1, y(0) = 0, y(−1) = −1
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0
Orthogonal trajectories Use the method in Exercise 44 to find the orthogonal trajectories for the family of circles x² + y² = a²
Cooling time Suppose an object with an initial temperature of T₀ > 0 is put in surroundings with an ambient temperature of A, where A < T₀/2. Let t₁/₂ be the time required for the object to cool to T₀/2.
c. Why is the condition A < T₀/2 needed?
a. Show that t₁/₂ = −1/k ln((T₀ − 2A)/(2(T₀ − A))).
A bad loan Consider a loan repayment plan described by the initial value problem
B'(t)=0.03B−600,B(0)=40,000,
where the amount borrowed is B(0)=$40,000, the monthly payments are $600, and B(t) is the unpaid balance in the loan.
b. What is the most that you can borrow under the terms of this loan without going further into debt each month?