ln (1 + x²)
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
ln (1 + x²)
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
(1 + x⁴)⁻¹
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → ₄ ln (x - 3)/(x² - 16)
Does the accuracy of an approximation given by a Taylor polynomial generally increase or decrease with the order of the approximation? Explain.
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1