Taylor Polynomial A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a specific point using derivatives at that point. The nth-order Taylor polynomial includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial that closely matches the function's behavior near the center.

Derivatives and Their Role in Taylor Series Derivatives at the center point determine the coefficients of the Taylor polynomial. Each term involves the function's nth derivative evaluated at the center, divided by n! and multiplied by (x - center)^n, capturing the function's local rate of change.