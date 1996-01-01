Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
(1 + x⁴)⁻¹
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴
lim ₙ → ₄ ln (x - 3)/(x² - 16)
Suppose you use a second-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 to approximate a function f. What matching conditions are satisfied by the polynomial?
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If f has a Taylor series that converges only on (−2,2), then f(x²) has a Taylor series that also converges only on (−2,2).
Any method
a. Use any analytical method to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. You do not need to use the definition of the Taylor series coefficients.
b. Determine the radius of convergence of the series.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻²/³