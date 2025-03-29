Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Transformations
4:22 minutes
Problem 1.2.76
Textbook Question
Graphing
In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = (−2x)²/³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function: The given function is y = (−2x)²/³. The base function here is y = x²/³, which is a transformation of the cube root function y = x^(1/3).
Understand the transformation: The expression (−2x)²/³ involves two transformations: a horizontal scaling and a reflection. The factor of -2 inside the function indicates a reflection across the y-axis and a horizontal compression by a factor of 1/2.
Apply the reflection: Reflect the graph of y = x²/³ across the y-axis. This means that for every point (x, y) on the graph of y = x²/³, there will be a corresponding point (-x, y) on the graph of y = (−2x)²/³.
Apply the horizontal compression: After reflecting, compress the graph horizontally by a factor of 1/2. This means that each x-coordinate of the reflected graph is multiplied by 1/2, effectively making the graph narrower.
Sketch the transformed graph: Start with the graph of y = x²/³, apply the reflection and horizontal compression, and sketch the resulting graph. Ensure that the graph is symmetric with respect to the y-axis and note the changes in the shape due to the transformations.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Functions
Standard functions are basic functions that serve as building blocks for more complex functions. Examples include linear, quadratic, cubic, and absolute value functions. Understanding their shapes and properties is crucial for graphing transformations, as they provide a reference point for how transformations alter the graph.
Function Transformations
Function transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting a graph. For example, multiplying a function by a negative value reflects it across the x-axis, while scaling factors can stretch or compress it. Recognizing these transformations helps in graphing complex functions by modifying the graph of a standard function.
Fractional Exponents
Fractional exponents, such as ²/³, represent both roots and powers. The denominator indicates the root (cube root in this case), and the numerator indicates the power (squared here). Understanding how to manipulate and graph these expressions is essential for accurately representing functions with fractional exponents.
