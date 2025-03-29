Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Functions Standard functions are basic functions that serve as building blocks for more complex functions. Examples include linear, quadratic, cubic, and absolute value functions. Understanding their shapes and properties is crucial for graphing transformations, as they provide a reference point for how transformations alter the graph. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Function Transformations Function transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting a graph. For example, multiplying a function by a negative value reflects it across the x-axis, while scaling factors can stretch or compress it. Recognizing these transformations helps in graphing complex functions by modifying the graph of a standard function. Recommended video: 5:25 5:25 Intro to Transformations