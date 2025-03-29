Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Functions Standard functions are basic functions like linear, quadratic, exponential, and trigonometric functions, which serve as the foundation for more complex graphs. Understanding their shapes and properties is crucial for graphing transformations. For example, the graph of y = x is a straight line, which can be transformed by scaling, translating, or reflecting. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Function Transformations Function transformations involve altering the graph of a standard function through operations such as translation, scaling, reflection, and rotation. In the given problem, transformations help in graphing y = (1/2x) − 1 by scaling the graph of y = x by 1/2 and translating it downwards by 1 unit, without plotting individual points. Recommended video: 5:25 5:25 Intro to Transformations