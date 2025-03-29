Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Transformations
4:20 minutes
Problem 1.2.73
Textbook Question
Graphing
In Exercises 69–76, graph each function not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.14–1.17 and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = (1/2x) − 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base function: The given function y = (1/2)x - 1 is a transformation of the standard linear function y = x. The base function here is y = x.
Apply the horizontal scaling transformation: The term (1/2)x indicates a horizontal scaling. This means the graph of y = x is stretched horizontally by a factor of 2. In other words, each x-coordinate is multiplied by 2.
Apply the vertical translation: The term -1 indicates a vertical translation. This means the entire graph is shifted downward by 1 unit. This affects the y-coordinate of every point on the graph.
Combine the transformations: Start with the graph of y = x, stretch it horizontally by a factor of 2, and then shift it downward by 1 unit. This will give you the graph of the function y = (1/2)x - 1.
Sketch the graph: Draw the transformed graph based on the combined transformations. The line will have a shallower slope compared to y = x due to the horizontal stretch, and it will be shifted down by 1 unit.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Functions
Standard functions are basic functions like linear, quadratic, exponential, and trigonometric functions, which serve as the foundation for more complex graphs. Understanding their shapes and properties is crucial for graphing transformations. For example, the graph of y = x is a straight line, which can be transformed by scaling, translating, or reflecting.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Function Transformations
Function transformations involve altering the graph of a standard function through operations such as translation, scaling, reflection, and rotation. In the given problem, transformations help in graphing y = (1/2x) − 1 by scaling the graph of y = x by 1/2 and translating it downwards by 1 unit, without plotting individual points.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Linear Functions
Linear functions are represented by equations of the form y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. They produce straight-line graphs. In the problem, y = (1/2)x − 1 is a linear function with a slope of 1/2, indicating a less steep incline compared to y = x, and a y-intercept of -1, shifting the graph downward.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Watch next
Master Intro to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice