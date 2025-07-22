Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, such as sin²x + cos²x = 1, and double angle formulas. These identities are essential for simplifying integrals involving sin²x and cos²x, allowing for easier evaluation.

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric substitution. For integrals involving trigonometric functions like cos²x, recognizing patterns and applying appropriate techniques is crucial for finding the antiderivative.