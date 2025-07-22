Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁ᵉ d𝓍 / [𝓍(1 + ln 𝓍)]
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.
(b) ∫ (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1/(n + 1) (ƒ(𝓍))ⁿ⁺¹ + C , n ≠ ―1 .
2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?