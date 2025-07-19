Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is continuous on an interval, then the integral of its derivative over that interval equals the change in the function's values at the endpoints. This theorem is crucial for evaluating definite integrals and understanding the relationship between a function and its antiderivative. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Integration by Substitution Integration by substitution is a technique used to simplify the process of integration. It involves changing the variable of integration to make the integral easier to solve. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions, as it allows us to express the integral in terms of a single variable, making it more manageable. Recommended video: 04:27 04:27 Substitution With an Extra Variable