Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1)³ d𝓍
Master Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 cos²𝓍² d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.
2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?
6. Using the trigonometric substitution x = 8 sec θ, where x ≥ 8 and 0 < θ ≤ π/2, express tan θ in terms of x.
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx