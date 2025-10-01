Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates x and y as functions of a third variable, usually t, called the parameter. Understanding how x and y depend on t allows us to describe curves that may not be functions in the traditional sense. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter Eliminating the parameter involves manipulating the parametric equations to remove the variable t, resulting in a single equation relating x and y. This often requires using trigonometric identities or algebraic techniques to combine the expressions. Recommended video: Guided course 05:59 05:59 Eliminating the Parameter