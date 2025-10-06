Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter Eliminating the parameter involves manipulating the parametric equations to find a direct relationship between x and y. This often requires using trigonometric identities or algebraic techniques to remove t and express y explicitly or implicitly in terms of x. Recommended video: Guided course 05:59 05:59 Eliminating the Parameter