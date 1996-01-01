Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]
Find the arc length of the line y = 4−3x on [−3, 2] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]