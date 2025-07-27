Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A hole of radius r≤R is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a bullet. The bullet is formed by revolving the parabola y = 6(1−x²/R²) about the y-axis, where 0≤x≤R.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2