Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]
y = −8x−3 on [−2, 6] (Use calculus.)
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
A hole of radius r≤R is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a bullet. The bullet is formed by revolving the parabola y = 6(1−x²/R²) about the y-axis, where 0≤x≤R.