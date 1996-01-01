Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = −8x−3 on [−2, 6] (Use calculus.)
Find the arc length of the line y = 4−3x on [−3, 2] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Find the arc length of the line y = 2x+1 on [1, 5] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.