5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
11:15 minutes
Problem 4.5.52a
Textbook Question
52. Two masses hanging side by side from springs have positions s_1 = 2 sin t and s_2 = sin 2t,
respectively.
a. At what times in the interval 0 < t do the masses pass each other? (Hint: sin 2t = 2 sint cost.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the times when the masses pass each other, we need to set their positions equal: s_1 = s_2. Given s_1 = 2 sin t and s_2 = sin 2t, we equate them: 2 sin t = sin 2t.
Use the hint provided: sin 2t = 2 sin t cos t. Substitute this into the equation: 2 sin t = 2 sin t cos t.
Simplify the equation by dividing both sides by 2 sin t, assuming sin t is not zero: 1 = cos t.
Solve the equation 1 = cos t for t in the interval 0 < t. The cosine function equals 1 at t = 0, but we need to find other solutions within the interval.
Since cos t = 1 at t = 0 and t = 2π, within the interval 0 < t, the solution is t = 2π. However, check for other possible solutions within the given interval.
