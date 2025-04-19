Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
9:50 minutes
Problem 4.5.56
Textbook Question
56. Airplane landing path An airplane is flying at altitude H when it begins its descent to an airport runway that is at horizontal ground distance L from the airplane, as shown in the accompanying figure. Assume that the landing path of the airplane is the graph of a cubic polynomial function y = ax^3+bx^2+cx+d, where y(-L)= H and y(0)=0.
a. What is dy/dx at x = 0?
b. What is dy/dx at x = -L?
c. Use the values for dy/dx at x = 0 and x =- L together with y(0) = 0 and y(-L) = H to show that y(x)=H[2(x/L)^3+3(x/L)^2]
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the problem. The airplane's landing path is modeled by a cubic polynomial function y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d. The given conditions are y(-L) = H (altitude at horizontal distance -L) and y(0) = 0 (altitude at the airport). Additionally, dy/dx at x = 0 and x = -L are required to derive the specific form of the polynomial.
Step 2: To find dy/dx at x = 0, differentiate the polynomial y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d with respect to x. The derivative is dy/dx = 3ax^2 + 2bx + c. Substitute x = 0 into this derivative to find dy/dx at x = 0, which simplifies to c.
Step 3: To find dy/dx at x = -L, use the same derivative dy/dx = 3ax^2 + 2bx + c. Substitute x = -L into this derivative to find dy/dx at x = -L, which simplifies to 3a(-L)^2 + 2b(-L) + c.
Step 4: Use the boundary conditions y(-L) = H and y(0) = 0 to solve for d and relate the coefficients a, b, c, and d. Substituting x = -L into y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d gives H = a(-L)^3 + b(-L)^2 + c(-L) + d. Substituting x = 0 into y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d gives 0 = d.
Step 5: Combine the results for dy/dx at x = 0 and x = -L, along with the boundary conditions y(-L) = H and y(0) = 0, to derive the specific form of the polynomial. After simplification, the landing path is shown to be y(x) = H[2(x/L)^3 + 3(x/L)^2].
