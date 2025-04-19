56. Airplane landing path An airplane is flying at altitude H when it begins its descent to an airport runway that is at horizontal ground distance L from the airplane, as shown in the accompanying figure. Assume that the landing path of the airplane is the graph of a cubic polynomial function y = ax^3+bx^2+cx+d, where y(-L)= H and y(0)=0.

a. What is dy/dx at x = 0?

b. What is dy/dx at x = -L?

c. Use the values for dy/dx at x = 0 and x =- L together with y(0) = 0 and y(-L) = H to show that y(x)=H[2(x/L)^3+3(x/L)^2]