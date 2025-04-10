Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line to a Curve A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that just touches the curve at that point. It has the same slope as the curve at the point of tangency. For the function y = 3x - x^2, the slope of the tangent line at any point (a, 3a - a^2) is given by the derivative, which is 3 - 2a. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Area of a Triangle The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula: Area = 0.5 * base * height. In this context, the triangle is formed by the x-axis, y-axis, and the tangent line. The base and height are determined by the x and y intercepts of the tangent line, which can be found using the point-slope form of the line equation. Recommended video: 05:06 05:06 Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given