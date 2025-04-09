Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
10:55 minutes
Problem 4.5.47
Textbook Question
The intensity of illumination at any point from a light source is proportional to the square of the reciprocal of the distance between the point and the light source. Two lights, one having an intensity eight times that of the other, are 6 m apart. How far from the stronger light is the total illumination least?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We have two light sources, one stronger than the other, and we need to find the point where the total illumination is least. The intensity of illumination is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the light source.
Define variables: Let the distance from the stronger light be x meters. The distance from the weaker light will then be (6 - x) meters, since the lights are 6 meters apart.
Express the illumination: The intensity of the stronger light is 8 times that of the weaker light. If the intensity of the weaker light at a distance d is I, then the intensity of the stronger light at the same distance is 8I. The illumination from the stronger light at distance x is \( \frac{8I}{x^2} \) and from the weaker light at distance (6-x) is \( \frac{I}{(6-x)^2} \).
Formulate the total illumination: The total illumination at a point x is the sum of the illuminations from both lights, given by \( \frac{8I}{x^2} + \frac{I}{(6-x)^2} \).
Find the minimum illumination: To find the distance x where the total illumination is least, take the derivative of the total illumination function with respect to x, set it equal to zero, and solve for x. This will give the critical points. Check these points to determine which gives the minimum illumination.
