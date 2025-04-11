Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Cost Average cost is the total cost of production divided by the number of units produced. It is a measure of the cost per unit of output and is crucial for determining the efficiency of production. Understanding average cost helps in analyzing how costs behave as production levels change.

Marginal Cost Marginal cost is the additional cost incurred by producing one more unit of a good or service. It is derived from the derivative of the total cost function with respect to quantity. Marginal cost is essential for decision-making, as it helps determine the optimal level of production where profits are maximized.