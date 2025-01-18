f ( x ) = { 3 x − 1 , if x ≤ 0 − 2 x − 1 , if x > 0 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}3x-1\frac{}{},\text{ if }x\le0\\ -2x-1,\text{ if }x>0\end{cases}

Piecewise linear functions Graph the following functions. f ( x ) = { 3 x − 1 , if x ≤ 0 − 2 x − 1 , if x > 0 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}3x-1\frac{}{},\text{ if }x\le0\\ -2x-1,\text{ if }x>0\end{cases}

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above