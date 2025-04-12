Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are important because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find critical points, take the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for analyzing the behavior of functions. For the function f(x) = x(4 − x)³, use the product rule and chain rule to find its derivative, which is essential for identifying critical points. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives