Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
4:06 minutes
Problem 4.1.45
Textbook Question
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² + 2/x
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the domain of the function y = x² + 2/x. Since the function includes a term 2/x, x cannot be zero. Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except x = 0.
To find the critical points, we need to find the derivative of the function y = x² + 2/x. Use the power rule and the quotient rule to differentiate: y' = d/dx (x²) + d/dx (2/x).
Calculate the derivative: y' = 2x - 2/x². This involves differentiating x² to get 2x and using the power rule on 2/x to get -2/x².
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: 2x - 2/x² = 0. Solve this equation for x to find the values where the slope of the tangent is zero.
Additionally, check the endpoints of the domain. Since the domain is all real numbers except x = 0, consider the behavior of the function as x approaches zero from both the positive and negative sides to understand the behavior at the domain boundaries.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are important because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find them, take the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental tool in calculus used to find slopes of tangent lines, velocities, and other rates of change. For the function y = x² + 2/x, the derivative is found using the power rule and the quotient rule.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions like y = x² + 2/x, the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero. Identifying the domain is crucial for understanding where critical points and endpoints can occur.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice