Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are important because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find them, take the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental tool in calculus used to find slopes of tangent lines, velocities, and other rates of change. For the function y = x² + 2/x, the derivative is found using the power rule and the quotient rule.