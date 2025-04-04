Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. For a function f(x), the derivative f'(x) is found using limits, and it exists at a point if the function is continuous and smooth (differentiable) there. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x, regardless of its sign. When dealing with derivatives, the presence of an absolute value can create points where the function is not differentiable, typically at points where the expression inside the absolute value changes sign, leading to a cusp or corner in the graph. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function