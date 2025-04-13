Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
2:10 minutes
Problem 4.1.51a
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
a. Does f′(2) exist?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if f'(2) exists, we need to check if the function f(x) = (x - 2)^(2/3) is differentiable at x = 2. Differentiability at a point requires the function to be continuous at that point and the derivative to exist.
First, check the continuity of f(x) at x = 2. Since f(x) is defined for all real numbers and involves a power of (x - 2), it is continuous at x = 2.
Next, consider the definition of the derivative: f'(x) = lim (h -> 0) [(f(x + h) - f(x)) / h]. We need to evaluate this limit as x approaches 2.
Substitute f(x) = (x - 2)^(2/3) into the derivative definition: f'(2) = lim (h -> 0) [((2 + h - 2)^(2/3) - (2 - 2)^(2/3)) / h] = lim (h -> 0) [h^(2/3) / h].
Simplify the expression: h^(2/3) / h = h^(-1/3). As h approaches 0, h^(-1/3) becomes undefined because it involves division by zero. Therefore, the limit does not exist, and f'(2) does not exist.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. For a derivative to exist at a point, the function must be continuous and smooth (differentiable) at that point.
Continuity
Continuity of a function at a point means that the function is defined at that point, the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides exists, and the limit equals the function's value at that point. If a function is not continuous at a point, it cannot have a derivative there.
Cusp
A cusp is a point on the graph of a function where the direction of the curve changes abruptly, creating a sharp point. At a cusp, the function is continuous, but the derivative does not exist because the slope of the tangent line is not well-defined, as it approaches different values from the left and right.
