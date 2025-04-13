Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. For a derivative to exist at a point, the function must be continuous and smooth (differentiable) at that point. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Continuity Continuity of a function at a point means that the function is defined at that point, the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides exists, and the limit equals the function's value at that point. If a function is not continuous at a point, it cannot have a derivative there. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity