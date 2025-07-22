Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions An even function is defined by the property that ƒ(−x) = ƒ(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the y-axis implies that the area under the curve from -a to a is twice the area from 0 to a. Understanding this property is crucial for evaluating integrals involving even functions, as it simplifies calculations and allows for the use of symmetry.

Substitution in Integration Substitution is a technique used in integration to simplify the process by changing the variable of integration. It involves selecting a new variable, often denoted as u, which is a function of x, and transforming the integral accordingly. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions, as it can make the integral more manageable and easier to solve.