Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
3:31 minutes
Problem 3.5.53a
Textbook Question
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by computing the first derivative of cos(x). The derivative of cos(x) with respect to x is -sin(x).
Compute the second derivative. The derivative of -sin(x) is -cos(x).
Compute the third derivative. The derivative of -cos(x) is sin(x).
Compute the fourth derivative. The derivative of sin(x) is cos(x).
Notice the pattern: the derivatives cycle every four steps: cos(x), -sin(x), -cos(x), sin(x). Use this pattern to determine the 999th derivative by finding the remainder when 999 is divided by 4.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivatives of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding the derivatives of basic trigonometric functions is essential. The derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x), and the derivative of sin(x) is cos(x). This cyclical pattern continues, with the derivative of -sin(x) being -cos(x), and the derivative of -cos(x) being sin(x). Recognizing this cycle helps in computing higher-order derivatives.
Higher-Order Derivatives
Higher-order derivatives involve taking the derivative of a function multiple times. For trigonometric functions like cos(x), the derivatives repeat in a cycle every four derivatives. This means that the nth derivative can be determined by finding the remainder of n divided by 4, which indicates the position in the cycle.
Pattern Recognition in Derivatives
Identifying patterns in derivatives is crucial for efficiently computing higher-order derivatives. By observing the cyclical nature of the derivatives of cos(x), one can predict the 999th derivative by recognizing that it corresponds to the third position in the cycle, which is -sin(x). This pattern recognition simplifies the computation process significantly.
