Derivatives of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the derivatives of basic trigonometric functions is essential. The derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x), and the derivative of sin(x) is cos(x). This cyclical pattern continues, with the derivative of -sin(x) being -cos(x), and the derivative of -cos(x) being sin(x). Recognizing this cycle helps in computing higher-order derivatives. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Higher-Order Derivatives Higher-order derivatives involve taking the derivative of a function multiple times. For trigonometric functions like cos(x), the derivatives repeat in a cycle every four derivatives. This means that the nth derivative can be determined by finding the remainder of n divided by 4, which indicates the position in the cycle. Recommended video: 02:42 02:42 Higher Order Derivatives