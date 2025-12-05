Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
∫ √(9 - w²) dw / w²