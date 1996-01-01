Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ 3^{-2x} dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π/2} 4^{sin x} cos x dx
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
b. Find the total energy (in MW-yr) used by the city over four full years beginning at t=0.