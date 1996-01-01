7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
33. ∫ [eˣ / (a² + e²ˣ)] dx, where a ≠ 0
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
33. ∫ [eˣ / (a² + e²ˣ)] dx, where a ≠ 0
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀ˡⁿ ² (e^{3x} − e^{−3x}) / (e^{3x} + e^{−3x}) dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π/2} 4^{sin x} cos x dx