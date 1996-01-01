Evaluate ∫ 4ˣ dx.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ 3^{-2x} dx
∫₀ˡⁿ ² (e^{3x} − e^{−3x}) / (e^{3x} + e^{−3x}) dx
∫₀^{π/2} 4^{sin x} cos x dx
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
b. Find the total energy (in MW-yr) used by the city over four full years beginning at t=0.
c. Find a function that gives the total energy used (in MW-yr) between t=0 and any future time t>0.