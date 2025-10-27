{Use of Tech} A different kind of approximation When approximating a function f using a Taylor polynomial, we use information about f and its derivative at one point. An alternative approach (called interpolation) uses information about f at several different points. Suppose we wish to approximate f(x)=sin x on the interval [0, π].





a. Write the (quadratic) Taylor polynomial p₂ for f centered at π/2.





b. Now consider a quadratic interpolating polynomial q(x) = ax² + bx + c. The coefficients a, b, and c are chosen such that the following conditions are satisfied:

q(0) = f(0), q(π/2) = f(π/2), and q(π) = f(π)





Show that q(x) = −(4/π²)x² + (4/π)x.





c. Graph f, p₂, and q on [0, π].





d. Find the error in approximating f(x) = sin x at the points π/4, π/2, 3π/4, and π using p₂ and q.





e. Which function, p₂ or q, is a better approximation to f on [0, π]? Explain.