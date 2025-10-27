A limit by Taylor series Use Taylor series to evaluate lim ₓ→₀ ((sin x)/x)¹/ˣ²
{Use of Tech} A different kind of approximation When approximating a function f using a Taylor polynomial, we use information about f and its derivative at one point. An alternative approach (called interpolation) uses information about f at several different points. Suppose we wish to approximate f(x)=sin x on the interval [0, π].
a. Write the (quadratic) Taylor polynomial p₂ for f centered at π/2.
b. Now consider a quadratic interpolating polynomial q(x) = ax² + bx + c. The coefficients a, b, and c are chosen such that the following conditions are satisfied:
q(0) = f(0), q(π/2) = f(π/2), and q(π) = f(π)
Show that q(x) = −(4/π²)x² + (4/π)x.
c. Graph f, p₂, and q on [0, π].
d. Find the error in approximating f(x) = sin x at the points π/4, π/2, 3π/4, and π using p₂ and q.
e. Which function, p₂ or q, is a better approximation to f on [0, π]? Explain.
Key Concepts
Taylor Polynomial Approximation
Polynomial Interpolation
Error Analysis in Approximation
{Use of Tech} Newton's derivation of the sine and arcsine series Newton discovered the binomial series and then used it ingeniously to obtain many more results. Here is a case in point.
a. Referring to the figure, show that x = sin s or s = sin ⁻¹ x.
b. The area of a circular sector of radius r subtended by an angle θ is 1/2r²θ. Show that the area of the circular sector APE is s/2, which implies that
s = 2 ∫₀ˣ √(1 − t²) dt − x √(1 −x²)
c. Use the binomial series for f(x) = √(1 − x²) to obtain the first few terms of the Taylor series for s=sin ⁻¹ x.
d. Newton next inverted the series in part (c) to obtain the Taylor series for x=sin s. He did this by assuming sin s = ∑ aₖ sᵏ and solving x = sin(sin ⁻¹ x) for the coefficients aₖ. Find the first few terms of the Taylor series for sin s using this idea (a computer algebra system might be helpful as well).
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
{Use of Tech} Approximating sin x Let f(x)=sin x, and let pₙ and qₙ be nth−order Taylor polynomials for f centered at 0 and π, respectively.
a. Find p₅ and q₅
b. Graph f, p₅, and q₅ on the interval [−π, 2π]. On what interval is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? On what interval is q₅ a better approximation to f than p₅?
c. Complete the following table showing the errors in the approximations given by p₅ and q₅ at selected points.
d. At which points in the table is p₅ a better approximation to f than q₅? At which points do p₅ and q₅ give equal approximations to f? Explain your observations.
Find the Taylor Series of centered . Then, write the power series using summation notation.