7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1
39. ∫ (from 0 to π/2) tan θ dθ
42. ∫ (from 3 to 4) 1/(x-3)³ᐟ² dx
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx
50. ∫ (from 0 to 9) 1/(x - 1)¹ᐟ³ dx
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx