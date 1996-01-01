59. Perpetual Annuity

Imagine that today you deposit $B in a savings account that earns interest at a rate of *p*% per year compounded continuously (see Section 7.2). The goal is to draw an income of $I per year from the account forever. The amount of money that must be deposited is:

B = I × ∫(from 0 to ∞) e^(-rt) dt

where r = p/100.

Suppose you find an account that earns 12% interest annually, and you wish to have an income from the account of $5000 per year. How much must you deposit today?