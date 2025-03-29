Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:34 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question
Understanding Motion from Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = f(t) of a particle moving on a horizontal coordinate line.
a. When does the particle move forward? Move backward? Speed up? Slow down?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine when the particle moves forward, look for intervals where the velocity v = f(t) is positive. This occurs when the graph is above the t-axis.
To determine when the particle moves backward, look for intervals where the velocity v = f(t) is negative. This occurs when the graph is below the t-axis.
To determine when the particle speeds up, identify intervals where the magnitude of velocity is increasing. This can be seen when the graph is moving away from the t-axis, either upwards or downwards.
To determine when the particle slows down, identify intervals where the magnitude of velocity is decreasing. This can be seen when the graph is moving towards the t-axis, either upwards or downwards.
Analyze the graph: From t = 0 to t = 1, the particle moves forward and slows down. From t = 1 to t = 3, it moves backward and speeds up. From t = 3 to t = 5, it moves backward and slows down. From t = 5 to t = 6, it moves forward and speeds up. From t = 6 to t = 7, it moves forward and slows down. From t = 7 to t = 9, the velocity is zero, indicating no movement.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning