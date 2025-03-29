Analyze the graph: From t = 0 to t = 1, the particle moves forward and slows down. From t = 1 to t = 3, it moves backward and speeds up. From t = 3 to t = 5, it moves backward and slows down. From t = 5 to t = 6, it moves forward and speeds up. From t = 6 to t = 7, it moves forward and slows down. From t = 7 to t = 9, the velocity is zero, indicating no movement.