Continuity of Functions A function is continuous at a point if three conditions are met: the function is defined at that point, the limit of the function as it approaches that point exists, and the limit equals the function's value at that point. Understanding these conditions is crucial for identifying points of discontinuity in a function's graph.

Types of Discontinuities Discontinuities can be classified into three main types: removable, jump, and infinite. A removable discontinuity occurs when a function can be made continuous by redefining a point, a jump discontinuity involves a sudden change in function value, and an infinite discontinuity occurs when the function approaches infinity at a point. Recognizing these types helps in analyzing the graph effectively.