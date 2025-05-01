Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
Multiple Choice
Find the Maclaurin polynomials of order , and for
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that the Maclaurin series is a special case of the Taylor series centered at x = 0. The general formula for the nth Maclaurin polynomial is given by: \( p_n(x) = \sum_{k=0}^{n} \frac{f^{(k)}(0)}{k!}x^k \), where \( f^{(k)}(0) \) represents the kth derivative of \( f(x) \) evaluated at x = 0.
Step 2: Start by calculating the derivatives of \( f(x) = \sin(x) \). The first few derivatives are: \( f'(x) = \cos(x) \), \( f''(x) = -\sin(x) \), \( f'''(x) = -\cos(x) \), and \( f^{(4)}(x) = \sin(x) \). Notice the derivatives repeat in a cycle every four terms.
Step 3: Evaluate each derivative at x = 0. For \( f(x) = \sin(x) \), \( f(0) = 0 \). For \( f'(x) = \cos(x) \), \( f'(0) = 1 \). For \( f''(x) = -\sin(x) \), \( f''(0) = 0 \). For \( f'''(x) = -\cos(x) \), \( f'''(0) = -1 \). For \( f^{(4)}(x) = \sin(x) \), \( f^{(4)}(0) = 0 \).
Step 4: Use the formula for the Maclaurin polynomial to construct the polynomials of various orders. For order 0, \( p_0(x) = f(0) = 0 \). For order 1, \( p_1(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x = x \). For order 2, \( p_2(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x + \frac{f''(0)}{2!}x^2 = x \). For order 3, \( p_3(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x + \frac{f''(0)}{2!}x^2 + \frac{f'''(0)}{3!}x^3 = x - \frac{1}{6}x^3 \).
Step 5: Verify the results for each polynomial by substituting the derivatives and simplifying. The Maclaurin polynomials for \( f(x) = \sin(x) \) are: \( p_0(x) = 0 \), \( p_1(x) = x \), \( p_2(x) = x \), \( p_3(x) = x - \frac{1}{6}x^3 \).