Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{x¹⁰})
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = √(θ + 3) sin θ
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
117. y = (√t)ᵗ
119. y = (sin x)ˣ