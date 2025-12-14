Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = √(θ + 3) sin θ
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))
115. y = (x + 1)ˣ
117. y = (√t)ᵗ