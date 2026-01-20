Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = ln(x), y = 0, and x = e.
a. Find the area of the region.
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.