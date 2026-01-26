Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = ln(x), y = 0, and x = e.
a. Find the area of the region.
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
Length of a curve
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫(from 1 to x) sqrt(sqrt(t) - 1) dt, where 1 ≤ x ≤ 16.
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.