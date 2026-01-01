81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Centroid of a region
Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.