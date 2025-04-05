Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 103b
Textbook Question
Oblique Asymptotes
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 103–108. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes.
y = x² / (x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of asymptotes: For the given rational function \( y = \frac{x^2}{x - 1} \), we need to find vertical and oblique asymptotes. Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and oblique asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is one more than the degree of the denominator.
Find the vertical asymptote: Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for \( x \). For \( x - 1 = 0 \), we find \( x = 1 \). Thus, there is a vertical asymptote at \( x = 1 \).
Determine the oblique asymptote: Since the degree of the numerator (2) is one more than the degree of the denominator (1), there is an oblique asymptote. Perform polynomial long division of \( x^2 \) by \( x - 1 \) to find the equation of the oblique asymptote.
Perform the division: Divide \( x^2 \) by \( x - 1 \). The first term is \( x \), multiply \( x \) by \( x - 1 \) to get \( x^2 - x \). Subtract \( x^2 - x \) from \( x^2 \) to get \( x \). Repeat the process with \( x \) to get the remainder. The quotient \( x + 1 \) is the equation of the oblique asymptote.
Graph the function: Plot the vertical asymptote at \( x = 1 \) and the oblique asymptote \( y = x + 1 \). Sketch the curve of the function \( y = \frac{x^2}{x - 1} \) considering the behavior near the asymptotes and the end behavior as \( x \to \pm \infty \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions is crucial for graphing them, as they can have vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes depending on the degrees of the polynomials involved.
Oblique Asymptotes
Oblique asymptotes occur in rational functions when the degree of the numerator is exactly one higher than the degree of the denominator. They represent a slant line that the graph approaches as x tends to infinity or negative infinity. To find the equation of an oblique asymptote, perform polynomial long division on the rational function.
Polynomial Long Division
Polynomial long division is a method used to divide one polynomial by another, similar to numerical long division. It is essential for finding oblique asymptotes in rational functions, as it helps determine the linear equation that the graph approaches. The quotient obtained from the division gives the equation of the oblique asymptote.
