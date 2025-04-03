Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions is crucial for graphing them, as they can have vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes depending on the degrees of the polynomials involved. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions

Oblique Asymptotes Oblique asymptotes occur in rational functions when the degree of the numerator is exactly one higher than the degree of the denominator. They represent a slant line that the graph of the function approaches as x tends to infinity. To find the equation of an oblique asymptote, perform polynomial long division on the rational function. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph