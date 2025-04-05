Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, intercepts, asymptotes, and end behavior. In this context, the function y = (x² − 4) / (x − 1) is a rational function where the degree of the numerator is higher than the degree of the denominator, indicating the presence of an oblique asymptote.

Oblique Asymptotes Oblique asymptotes occur in rational functions when the degree of the numerator is exactly one higher than the degree of the denominator. They represent a slant line that the graph of the function approaches as x tends to infinity or negative infinity. To find the equation of an oblique asymptote, perform polynomial long division on the rational function, which provides the linear equation representing the asymptote.