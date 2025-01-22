The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point a a are given by f + ′ ( a ) = lim ⁡ h → 0 + f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right)={\displaystyle\lim_{h\to0^{+}}{\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}}} and f − ′ ( a ) = lim ⁡ h → 0 − f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right)={\displaystyle\lim_{h\to0^{-}}{\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}}} , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f ′ ( a ) f^{\prime}\left(a\right) exists if and only if f + ′ ( a ) = f − ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right)=f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right) .

Compute f + ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right) and f − ′ ( a ) f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right) at the given point a a .