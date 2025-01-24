The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point ﻿ a a a ﻿ are given by f + ′ ( a ) = lim ⁡ h → 0 + f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right)={\displaystyle\lim_{h\to0^{+}}{\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}}} and f − ′ ( a ) = lim ⁡ h → 0 − f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right)={\displaystyle\lim_{h\to0^{-}}{\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}}} , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative ﻿ f ′ ( a ) f^{\prime}\left(a\right) f ′ ( a ) ﻿ exists if and only if ﻿ f + ′ ( a ) = f − ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right)=f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right) f + ′ ​ ( a ) = f − ′ ​ ( a ) ﻿ .

Compute ﻿ f + ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\prime}\left(a\right) f + ′ ​ ( a ) ﻿ and ﻿ f − ′ ( a ) f_{-}^{\prime}\left(a\right) f − ′ ​ ( a ) ﻿ at the given point ﻿ a a a ﻿ .